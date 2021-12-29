Local Law Enforcement urges drivers to stay safe

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With treacherous road conditions in the area local departments urge the public to drive safe. More than 150,000 auto crashes occur annually due to icy roads, according to the Federal Highway Administration. Sheriff Gary Caruana of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says it’s easy to prevent this if you take the necessary steps.

The first step is prevention, making sure you clear all the snow from your windows and mirrors before setting off.

Second is awareness, checking those clear mirrors constantly, so you don’t have to make an immediate stop.

“You can’t stop and if you hit the black ice you’re gonna slide you’re gonna skid you’re gonna hurt, hit somebody, cars, telephone poles you’re gonna hurt yourself and other people.” Caruana said. “So I would say be aware of your surroundings... slow down.”

