Advertisement

Local Law Enforcement urges drivers to stay safe

Snowy conditions in the coming days increases the chance of car crashes
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With treacherous road conditions in the area local departments urge the public to drive safe. More than 150,000 auto crashes occur annually due to icy roads, according to the Federal Highway Administration. Sheriff Gary Caruana of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says it’s easy to prevent this if you take the necessary steps.

The first step is prevention, making sure you clear all the snow from your windows and mirrors before setting off.

Second is awareness, checking those clear mirrors constantly, so you don’t have to make an immediate stop.

“You can’t stop and if you hit the black ice you’re gonna slide you’re gonna skid you’re gonna hurt, hit somebody, cars, telephone poles you’re gonna hurt yourself and other people.” Caruana said. “So I would say be aware of your surroundings... slow down.”

If you would like any information on snow parking ordinances in our area please visit this link.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entire area is under a Winter Weather Advisory with snow likely Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday, shovels likely to be needed
One found dead in Rockford after single-vehicle crash
Two people were arrested after an stolen vehicle investigation Thursday in Machesney Park.
Two arrested in Machesney Park for stolen vehicle, multiple charges pending
Rockford auto body shop fire
Rockford auto body shop catches fire
Multiple units are on the scene of a barn fire in Poplar Grove, Monday evening.
WATCH: Dash cam video of barn fire in Poplar Grove

Latest News

LOCAL LEADERS PREACH SAFE DRIVING - clipped version
LOCAL LEADERS PREACH SAFE DRIVING - clipped version
Local law enforcement urges drivers to follow their safety tips
LOCAL LEADERS PREACH SAFE DRIVING
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
DA: No charges for Cuomo from allegations by 2 women
Another storm system may make things messy as we ring in 2022.
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 12/28/2021