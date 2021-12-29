ISP: Suspect in Wayne Co. deputy death now in custody, another suspect in hostage situation

WHITE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding and other authorities confirm a Wayne County, Illinois, deputy was shot and killed in the line of duty.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says he’s Deputy Sean Riley.

The body of the deputy was brought to the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office around 10 a.m.

Area law enforcement agencies, including the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the Evansville Police Department, helped escort the fallen deputy to the Vanderburgh County Morgue.

We are expecting another escort around 2 p.m. to carrying him back to Illinois. We don’t have an exact time.

Deputy Sean Riley (Wayne Co., Illinois, Sheriff's Office)

Authorities say Riley responded to a motorist assist around 5 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 64.

When another officer arrived, they say Deputy Riley’s body found on scene, and his squad car was missing.

The car was later found abandoned on Interstate 64.

St. Peters Police in Missouri confirm the suspect wanted in the deputy’s death was also wanted in a shooting there.

They say he carjacked at victim at a gas station, shooting the victim in the process.

Police say that victim has non life-threatening injuries.

They say the suspect’s car, a white Nissan Titan with Missouri plates, was found unoccupied in O’Fallon, Missouri.

They released surveillance photos of the suspect.

Wayne Co. deputy shooting suspect (St. Peters Police)

Mt. Carmel, Illinois, Police said, around 12:30 p.m., the suspect was believed to be in a hostage situation in Clinton County, Illinois.

Just before 1:30 p.m., Indiana State Police say the suspect was taken into custody. They then said another suspect is still in that hostage situation near Carlyle, Illinois.

Westbound I-64 was closed near the Indiana-Illinois border, but it’s now open.

