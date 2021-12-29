Illinois unveils SMART vaccine verification card

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health immunization portal now includes use of the SMART Health Card.

The SMART Health Card gives users access to a QR code that can be used to confirm a their COVID-19 vaccination status at businesses, events, and other locations.

Vax Verify is an online system that allows Illinois residents 18 years and older to check their COVID-19 vaccination record. In order to download proof of vaccination, users must submit a brief, one-time identity verification application to gain access to their immunization history. This ensures that the verification system does it’s best to protect confidential health information.

“As a way to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and keep people safer, some businesses, events, organizations, and others are opting to require proof of vaccination before entering,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

“We’ve seen multiple surges of COVID-19 and more and more people are making the choice to get vaccinated. The ability to download a QR code will help residents confirm their vaccination status when requested.”

The QR code can be downloaded, kept in Apple Wallet and presented for COVID-19 vaccination verification. Any business that wants to utilize this quick verification option can download the Commons Project SMART Health Card Verifier App on Apple AppStore and Google Play store.

