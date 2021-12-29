Advertisement

IDPH adds automatic text messages in contact tracing efforts

(AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - A more centralized update for COVID-19 contact tracing is up and running in Illinois, courtesy of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Starting Tuesday, December 28, 2021, all positive cases entered into the State’s data systems that are connected to a working cell phone number will receive an automated text message from IDPH.

The message will looking like this:

IDPH COVID: There is important info for you. Call 312-777-1999 or click https://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/community-guidance/confirmed-or-possible-covid-19.html

Persons who call the number will be considered as opting in for an interview.

“We are seeing a higher number of new infections each day than we have seen at any time throughout the entire pandemic. In an effort to reduce the burden on the local health departments across the state, the State will notify cases via text about interviewing with a contact tracer, as well as providing a link to guidance on quarantine, possible treatments, and close contact notification. There have been scams associated with COVID-19 and contact tracing so I want people to know that IDPH COVID will be issuing text messages to newly identified cases,” says IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

