Grieving students learn to cope through emotions by gaming

By Quini Amma
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Learning how to deal with pain that comes from a loss of a loved one is difficult. That’s why students at Marshall Middle School in Rockford cape up with a unique way to express themselves through computer gaming.

When 9-year-old Reyna Rothmeyer lost her grandmother back in November she had a difficult time dealing with her emotions. So she created a interactive quiz about her grandmother and found it fun to send the link to her family and friends to see who knows her grandma the best. Rothemeyer then learned of Nicholas Jackson, another student at her middle school suffering the loss of his uncle. She shared the idea with him and he created a game that revolved around his uncle as well. Together they are hoping to create change by helping others students find alternate ways to cope through their emotions during difficult times by turning to gaming.

“Think of the good times you had with them just think of the fun times you’ll feel better,” says 10-year-old Nicholas Jackson.

