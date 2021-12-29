First accumulating snow behind us, but two more chances still ahead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winter’s first accumulating snowfall is in the books, albeit well behind schedule.

When all was said and done, the Stateline picked up between one and three inches of snow, with just a hair more in a few locales.

As expected, most areas saw between one and three inches of snow, with a few seeing ever so slightly more. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While it definitely feels and looks more wintry in the Stateline in the wake of the snow, there’s still quite a bit of catching up to do in the snowfall department. The 1.9″ at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport brings our seasonal total to just 2.2″, more than eight inches below normal through this point in the season.

We’ve got a few opportunities to bridge that gap in the coming days, though, with two chances for snow between now and New Year’s Day.

A bit of sunshine may greet us early Wednesday, but we’ll quickly cloud over ahead of our next weather maker later in the day. A weak, fast-moving disturbance will race through the area Wednesday evening, potentially bringing the area a quick burst of snow.

Significant accumulations are not in the cards with this system, though it’s not preposterous to imagine some spots picking up a quick inch of accumulation.

A weak disturbance will quickly race through the area Wednesday evening. Minor accumulations of snow are possible. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Whatever snow we do see Wednesday evening will exit very, very quickly. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

This activity will quickly clear the area by midnight, leading to a quieter Thursday, and Friday’s Daytime hours appear to be dry as well.

Come Friday night and beyond, this could get a little more interesting as we ring in 2022. Late Friday night into early Saturday morning, snow appears poised to enter the Stateline from the south.

Snow's to begin very shortly after we ring in 2022. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As currently projected by many computer models, the Stateline’s to sit perilously close to the rain/snow line with this system, which offers quite a bit of uncertainty as to just how the area will be affected. It’s also why extremely close attention is to be paid to this storm system’s track in the coming days, as the most subtle shifts in storm track could have profound impacts on the forecast.

We'll need to closely monitor the track of Saturday's system. A subtle shift could have major impacts on accumulations or the lack thereof. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With that having been said, it’s far too early to speculate on just how much snow may come from this system. It’d be a fool’s errand to do so, which is why we STRONGLY encourage folks not to put any stock into any snowfall accumulation forecasts you see at this distance in time. To that point, do not share any social media posts that do not come from a reputable weather source. Scanner pages and amateur storm chaser, among others, tend to be habitual offenders of irresponsible posting, and severely damage the credibility of trustworthy sources such as local broadcast meteorologists and our colleagues at the National Weather Service.

With still four days to go before the storm arrives, it's still very uncertain how much snow we could be in line for. For that reason, we STRONGLY encourage you to restrain sharing any snowfall maps you may come across on social media at this early time. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The bottom line is this. We won’t have a firm handle as to how much snow may come from this system until Thursday evening at the earliest. There’s simply too much that can change between now and then, and quite possibly even after then! What we DO know is that there’s high confidence in a potent weather system impacting our area on New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day. We’re quite confident that there’ll be at least SOME snow in and around the Stateline. We’re much less confident in just how much snow we could see. That said, IF everything works out just right, there’s at least the POTENTIAL that our area could be on the receiving end of several inches of snow.

You can be assured that we’ll be paying extremely close attention to how this storm evolves in coming days, with frequent updates to follow. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.