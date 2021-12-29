Advertisement

Driver accused of killing 2 children in Fla. hit-and-run causes scene in courtroom

Sean Charles Greer, 27, faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of an accident...
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A 27-year-old Florida man accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed two children and injured four others caused a disturbance during his first court appearance, hours after sheriff’s deputies arrested him.

Detectives say physical evidence led them to Sean Charles Greer.

He was arrested Tuesday night, a day after the crash in Wilton Manors.

During a court appearance Wednesday, deputies led Greer away after he apparently objected to attending the proceeding.

Officials say Greer veered around a transit bus and crashed into the children.

He was ordered held without bond on two probation violations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

