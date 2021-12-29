Skip to content
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
Community Calendar
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Search
Homepage
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Election Results
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Crime Stoppers
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Sports
Scoreboard
Contests
Community Calendar
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Livestream 2
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Full Court Press with Greta Van Susteren
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Advertisement
December 29 birthdays
By
WIFR Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:12 AM CST
|
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday, shovels likely to be needed
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
WATCH: Dash cam video of barn fire in Poplar Grove
Two arrested in Machesney Park for stolen vehicle, multiple charges pending
One found dead in Rockford after single-vehicle crash
Latest News
Update on the FOID card renewal process
LOCAL LEADERS PREACH SAFE DRIVING - clipped version
LOCAL LEADERS PREACH SAFE DRIVING
DA: No charges for Cuomo from allegations by 2 women