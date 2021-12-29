Advertisement

December 29 birthdays

By WIFR Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entire area is under a Winter Weather Advisory with snow likely Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday, shovels likely to be needed
Danielle Morgan, 37, was killed in a single-car crash coming home from last minute shopping on...
Single mother dies in Christmas Eve car crash, leaving behind 5 children
Multiple units are on the scene of a barn fire in Poplar Grove, Monday evening.
WATCH: Dash cam video of barn fire in Poplar Grove
Two people were arrested after an stolen vehicle investigation Thursday in Machesney Park.
Two arrested in Machesney Park for stolen vehicle, multiple charges pending
One found dead in Rockford after single-vehicle crash

Latest News

State officials believe that the new aspects of the firearm ID process will be keeping people...
Update on the FOID card renewal process
LOCAL LEADERS PREACH SAFE DRIVING - clipped version
LOCAL LEADERS PREACH SAFE DRIVING - clipped version
Local law enforcement urges drivers to follow their safety tips
LOCAL LEADERS PREACH SAFE DRIVING
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
DA: No charges for Cuomo from allegations by 2 women