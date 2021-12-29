Advertisement

COVID-19 causes Secretary of State to suspend in-person services

Departments will be closed from Jan. 3-Jan. 17
Illinois Driver Services sign
Illinois Driver Services sign(WGEM)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Secretary of State Jess White announces that all S.O.S. departments will suspend in-person transactions from January 3 through January 17, 2022.

This includes Driver Services facilities, which will re-open Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

“After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close all Driver Services facilities beginning Jan. 3, 2022, through Jan. 17, 2022, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases,” said White. “The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus. Our goal is to safely reopen all offices and Driver Services facilities on January 18 for face-to-face transactions.”

White encourages residents to utilize the S.O.S. website for online services while the department is closed. Online transactions will remain open for all services including license plate sticker renewal, driver’s license or ID card renewal and obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card.

The Drivers and Vehicles Services hotline phone number will remain open at 800-252-8980. White also reminds motorists that regular driver’s license and ID card expiration dates are extended to March 31, 2022. Commercial driver’s licenses and CDL learner’s permits are not included in the extension.

