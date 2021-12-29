Chicago is hosting New Year’s Eve at Navy Pier

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Navy Pier in Chicago is full of visitors this holiday week, in stark contrast from last winter when the pier was closed because of the pandemic.

The city is promising the biggest midnight fireworks show ever this year, making up for last year’s pandemic cancellation. City leaders say New Year’s Eve and the fireworks show are very important to the hospitality industry in the city, especially with restaurants and hotels expecting large crowds. However, they’re also urging people to celebrate safely.

“New Years is such a special time for all of us that it was important to the city to create an opportunity for folks to celebrate,” Navy Pier Vice Mayor Samir Mayekar says.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.