Celebrate with a free ‘Safe Ride Home’ from a deputy this New Year’s Eve

(23 WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WINNEBAGO, CO., Ill. (WIFR) - LaMonica Beverages and Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana are offering a safe option for getting home after celebrating this New Year’s Eve.

On Friday, December 31, 2021, deputies will give safe rides home starting at 11 p.m. and ending at 3 a.m. To schedule a ride, citizens can call the agency’s non-emergency line at 815-282-2600.

In a statement made Friday, both entities send their well wishes to the Stateline for a happy and safe new year.

“The Sheriff’s Department appreciates LaMonica Beverages strong commitment to our efforts to help keep the community safe. Sheriff Caruana and LaMonica Beverages wishes everyone a safe start to 2022.”

As always, deputies remind residents to drive safely and responsibly.

