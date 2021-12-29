Belvidere North, Harlem open Reindeer Games with wins
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Holiday hoops tournaments are the thing to do this time of year. It’s a chance to go out and play competition you normally wouldn’t see during the season. Boylan brings back its Reindeer Games for a third year.
In the first games of the day, Belvidere North stormed back to beat McHenry 47-43, while in the Bachrodt Center, Harlem handled Dakota 43-17.
The tournament continues on Thursday.
