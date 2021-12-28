Village of Winnebago issues snow parking ordinance

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A snow parking ordinance is in effect for the village of Winnebago starting Tuesday Dec. 28 and will remain throughout the snow storm and until streets are cleared.

The village reminds residents that after 2 inches of snow has fallen, vehicles are not allowed to park on any street located within the corporate limits of Winnebago.

