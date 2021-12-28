Therese Hill as new president of Rockford Area Economic Development Council

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We are less than a week away from the new year and the Rockford Area Economic Development Council welcomes its’ new president Therese Hill, who’s very eager to get planning in 2022.

Hill won’t start in the position until February but she says her goal is to help economic growth in the forest city, specifically with business retention and expansion work. Hill says she’s excited about the opportunity to build up area businesses, attracting more visitors to town. She says that she can’t wait to call Rockford home.

“Rockford is a really good fit for me. I’m excited about the vision that the Rockford growth partnership has for traditional ED work around the business expansion, attraction, and innovation work. I’ve got 20 plus years of experience in that and I feel really confident that I can bring those successful efforts over to the Rockford area,” Therese Hill expresses.

