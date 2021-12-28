Sterling declares Snow Emergency for Tuesday Dec. 28

STERLING, Ill. (WIFR) - Sterling Public Works Department and the city of Sterling issue a reminder for motorists who regularly park on the street.

The City of Sterling declares a Snow Emergency and parking regulations are in effect after 3 p.m. This means there will be no parking allowed on snow routes until all snow has been removed from the street. Also, no parking in the Central Business District or city parking lots from 1:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Odd and even parking restrictions will be in effect for city streets, which means odd-numbered days of the month signal residents to park on the odd numbered side of the street, and even numbered days of the month, residents are allowed to park on the even-numbered side of the street.

Any residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to call the Sterling Police Department at 815-632-6640 or the Public Works Department at 815-632-6657

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.