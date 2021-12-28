Advertisement

Rockford snowplows begin salt routes on Tuesday

Watch for ‘Darth Blader’ and other 2021 Snow and Ice Fleet plows
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s time for the City of Rockford Public Works Department to roll out the snowplows.

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 28, you can catch Darth Blader, Snotorious B.I.G., Sled Zeppelin, Plow Zilla and Plow-a-bunga salting Arterial Routes after 11:30 a.m.

Deployment of the 2021` Snow and Ice Fleet will be made as needed based on weather conditions. Rockford Public Works Department reminds residents to “socially distance” from snowplows to avoid salt hitting vehicles and prevent traffic accidents.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One found dead in Rockford after single-vehicle crash
The entire area is under a Winter Weather Advisory with snow likely Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday, shovels likely to be needed
Two people were arrested after an stolen vehicle investigation Thursday in Machesney Park.
Two arrested in Machesney Park for stolen vehicle, multiple charges pending
Rockford auto body shop fire
Rockford auto body shop catches fire
Multiple units are on the scene of a barn fire in Poplar Grove, Monday evening.
More than 10 districts respond to barn engulfed in flames

Latest News

Janesville declares winter weather emergency
Therese Hill is enthusiastic about helping out Rockford’s development come February
Therese Hill as new president of Rockford Area Economic Development Council
Community and diversity teams reach out to organizations discussing the prevention of social...
Janesville community teams hold discussion forum on racial injustice
In light of the current COVID uptick, Governor Pritzker implements increased opportunities to...
Governor Pritzker expands availability and number of vaccination opportunities