Rockford snowplows begin salt routes on Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s time for the City of Rockford Public Works Department to roll out the snowplows.

Starting Tuesday, Dec. 28, you can catch Darth Blader, Snotorious B.I.G., Sled Zeppelin, Plow Zilla and Plow-a-bunga salting Arterial Routes after 11:30 a.m.

Deployment of the 2021` Snow and Ice Fleet will be made as needed based on weather conditions. Rockford Public Works Department reminds residents to “socially distance” from snowplows to avoid salt hitting vehicles and prevent traffic accidents.

