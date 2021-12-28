Advertisement

Rockford Sharefest hosts ‘Back-in-the-Box’ day

Local
Volunteers are tasked with removing holiday decorations both indoors and outdoors around the...
Volunteers are tasked with removing holiday decorations both indoors and outdoors around the city.(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands of volunteers make Stroll on State magical for visitors and more are needed to help pack up the decorations for next year.

The annual Stroll on State “Back-in-the-Box” Day is January 18, 2022. Anyone can sign up to help. Rockford Sharefest encourages those who want to volunteer to follow their website or Facebook page for signup notices.

Volunteers have a choice between two shifts, 8 a.m. to Noon or 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and can meet at 310 S. Winnebago St. in Rockford to check-in. Volunteers are tasked with removing holiday decorations both indoors and outdoors around the city.

Rockford Sharefest reports on their website that the original “Back-in-the-Box” date of January 8, 2022 is postponed due to forecasted severe weather.

“Our last email said regardless of weather, but the forecast for ice is not something we want to deal with - especially when you couple it with high winds. Please know that we will still need everybody’s help on Saturday, Jan. 18!”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One found dead in Rockford after single-vehicle crash
The entire area is under a Winter Weather Advisory with snow likely Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday, shovels likely to be needed
Two people were arrested after an stolen vehicle investigation Thursday in Machesney Park.
Two arrested in Machesney Park for stolen vehicle, multiple charges pending
Rockford auto body shop fire
Rockford auto body shop catches fire
Multiple units are on the scene of a barn fire in Poplar Grove, Monday evening.
More than 10 districts respond to barn engulfed in flames

Latest News

Police say avoid travel if you can, many weather related crashes
Rockford snowplows begin salt routes on Tuesday
Janesville declares winter weather emergency
Therese Hill is enthusiastic about helping out Rockford’s development come February
Therese Hill as new president of Rockford Area Economic Development Council