Rockford Sharefest hosts ‘Back-in-the-Box’ day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Thousands of volunteers make Stroll on State magical for visitors and more are needed to help pack up the decorations for next year.

The annual Stroll on State “Back-in-the-Box” Day is January 18, 2022. Anyone can sign up to help. Rockford Sharefest encourages those who want to volunteer to follow their website or Facebook page for signup notices.

Volunteers have a choice between two shifts, 8 a.m. to Noon or 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and can meet at 310 S. Winnebago St. in Rockford to check-in. Volunteers are tasked with removing holiday decorations both indoors and outdoors around the city.

Rockford Sharefest reports on their website that the original “Back-in-the-Box” date of January 8, 2022 is postponed due to forecasted severe weather.

“Our last email said regardless of weather, but the forecast for ice is not something we want to deal with - especially when you couple it with high winds. Please know that we will still need everybody’s help on Saturday, Jan. 18!”

