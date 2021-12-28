Advertisement

Police say avoid travel if you can, many weather related crashes

(KWQC)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police remind motorists that during severe weather its safer to stay put.

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Rockford police shared that weather related traffic crashes are up in the area:

While Rockford Public Works are salting Arterial Routes, snow is accumulating, making driving conditions dangerous. During winter storms, police urge drivers to be cautious and only travel if necessary.

