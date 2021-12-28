Police say avoid travel if you can, many weather related crashes

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police remind motorists that during severe weather its safer to stay put.

In a tweet on Tuesday afternoon, Rockford police shared that weather related traffic crashes are up in the area:

Numerous weather related traffic crashes occurring city wide. Avoid any unnecessary travel until road conditions improve. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) December 28, 2021

While Rockford Public Works are salting Arterial Routes, snow is accumulating, making driving conditions dangerous. During winter storms, police urge drivers to be cautious and only travel if necessary.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.