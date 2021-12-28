Advertisement

Janesville organizations hold discussion forum communicating on racial injustice

Community and diversity teams reach out to organizations discussing the prevention of social injustices
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JANESVILLE, WI. (WIFR) - Area advocates say they are committed to fighting racial and social injustices as the country and the community is “forced to reconcile with the past and present.”

That’s why leaders at Community Action and the Diversity Action Team in Janesville, Wisconsin hosted a discussion forum tonight to actively engage local organizations about “their responsibility in the fight against racial and social injustice.” Leaders say advocation starts with action. They push people to join groups with similar ideologies, but also connect with people that come from a diverse set of backgrounds.

“I will reach out to people who don’t look like me and make connections. Not just business connections like planning and stuff, but just personal connections,” Rock County Diversity Action team member Neil Deupree states.

