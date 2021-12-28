Janesville declares winter weather emergency

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - This week is going to be a cold one, and the city of Janesville wants residents to be prepared for parking changes.

A winter weather emergency has been declared for the city starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. This impacts residents who park on city streets, who are encouraged to find alternate parking until snow and ice removal is complete. Street parking resumes at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.

Since snow and ice accumulations have been forecasted for up to three inches for Tuesday and cold temperatures are in the forecast into the New Year, city crews are expected to be plowing city-wide.

The city reminds motorists that with snow, comes icy road conditions. Off-street parking is available in all municipal lots during a winter weather emergency. Fines for parking on the streets during the winter weather emergency are $50.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.