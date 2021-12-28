Advertisement

Governor Pritzker expands availability and number of vaccination opportunities

In light of the current COVID uptick, Governor Pritzker implements increased opportunities to stay safe
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:51 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - COVID-19 cases surge statewide thanks to the omicron variant, prompting Illinois leaders to create new measures for residents to get vaccinated and tested.

Illinois State Governor J.B. Pritzker says COVID-19 cases are reaching levels not previously seen and the rate of hospitalizations follow closely behind. Now, there’s even more concern with New Years Eve less than a week away. To help deal with that, Governor Pritzker says he’s expanding testing and vaccination clinics, now operating six days a week instead of four in the new year.

“To get more shots in arms, we are coordinating with local health departments, banding capacity by assisting them with surge staffing to help administer the vaccinations,” Governor Pritzker states.

