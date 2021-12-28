FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday, shovels likely to be needed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There is no denying it has been a frustrating December thus far for snow enthusiasts, especially after yet another unseasonably mild day was logged on Monday.

With a high temperature of 43° officially at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, we’ve now had above normal temperatures on 23 of the first 27 days of December, and temperatures are likely to stay above normal through the end of 2021.

23 of the first 27 days of the month have seen above normal temperatures in the Stateline. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With that having been said, there is certainly evidence suggesting a trend that’s looking to be more wintry in our area over the next several days, one that gives snow lovers reason for optimism.

Not one, not two, but three separate systems are to bring us snow chances over the course of the next several days. The first storm system is to affect our area on Tuesday.

While the day starts off quietly and the morning commute is likely to be unaffected, snow is to overspread the area as early as mid to late morning. as an area of low pressure rapidly races eastward.

Snow is to overspread the area by late Tuesday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow will continue through at least a good chunk of the afternoon, though there is the potential, especially south of US 20, that there could be a mixture of sleet or rain in the equation. Meanwhile, north of US 20, especially into Wisconsin, precipitation is likely to be all snow. That’s where we expect the most significant accumulations to occur.

A mix with sleet and rain is possible, especially south of US-20, in the afternoon hours of Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow will exit the area by early Tuesday evening, and quieter weather is expected the rest of the night.

Snow's likely to continue through late afternoon or early evening Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Since it’s been nine months or even longer since we’ve had to navigate through snowy conditions, Winter Weather Advisories have been hoisted areawide, covering the Tuesday afternoon and evening time period. It is quite possible that the evening commute may still have some residual impacts, especially in the form of some slushy spots on bridges and overpasses, and the less frequently traveled roadways.

Winter Weather Advisories take hold Tuesday afternoon and carry through the evening hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As far as accumulations go, computer forecast models are suggesting a range between 2.5″ and 4.5″ will come during the afternoon and early evening. Under normal circumstances, such a projection seems plausible, given the dynamics associated with this storm. However, simply given the extremely warm nature of the month, the expectation is that the warm ground will cut into those accumulations quite a bit. Still, at the end of the day, it’s quite reasonable to expect most areas to see 1″ to 3″, with an isolated 4″ total possible north of the Wisconsin border. Meanwhile, farther south, where rain and sleet may mix in, accumulations will stay under one inch.

Models are projecting between 2.5" and 4.5" from this system, though warm ground will likely shave an inch or slightly more off of these numbers. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Due to warm ground, the expectation is that accumulations will fall short of those projected by computer forecast models. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Quieter weather is expected on Wednesday during the day, but another fast moving disturbance will come our way Wednesday night, which will again threaten the chance for another brief burst of snow. This will be a much weaker system, so accumulations will likely be around an inch or less across the entire region.

A second, much weaker system is to bring us another shot of snow Wednesday night or early Thursday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We’ll be quiet for Thursday through Friday’s daytime hours before our next potentially more significant system takes aim on the region as we approach the time to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome 2022 Friday night. More likely is there to be an impact from this storm system on New Year’s Day, where several hours of snow look to be possible.

Of more interest is the potential for a stronger storm to bring us more substantial snowfall come New Year's Day. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow may very well continue into Saturday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

At this distance in time, it’s far too premature to speculate on how much snow could come out of this system. Suffice it to say, though, that given the model trends over the past few days, there appears to be at least a fairly decent likelihood of some snowfall coming out of this, and the thought of this system generating several inches of snow is not a preposterous one.

Close attention to this system’s evolution will need to be paid in the coming days. Rest assured we’ll be doing just that.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.