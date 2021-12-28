FIRST ALERT: Measurable Snow Today

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Snow today with highs in the middle 30′s. We’re looking at 1 - 3 inches worth of slushy snow. Locations north of the state line could pick up closer to 4 inches. Snow should end late afternoon/early evening. We go down to the middle and upper 20′s tonight. Dry during the day tomorrow with another round of snow Wednesday night where we could see a half inch of accumulation.

