FIRST ALERT: Measurable Snow Today

Snow Could be Heavy at Times
By Aaron Wilson
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 6:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Snow today with highs in the middle 30′s. We’re looking at 1 - 3 inches worth of slushy snow. Locations north of the state line could pick up closer to 4 inches. Snow should end late afternoon/early evening. We go down to the middle and upper 20′s tonight. Dry during the day tomorrow with another round of snow Wednesday night where we could see a half inch of accumulation.

