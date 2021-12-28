Experts warn of online scams as shoppers return/exchange holiday gifts

STATELINE (WIFR) - The season of giving may be coming to an end, but as shoppers return gifts, the season of taking might also come into play.

According to the FBI, victims of consumer cyber crime filed almost 800,000 complaints in 2020, totaling more than $4 billion in losses.

“That was the most terrifying part...To see like $90 go somewhere and then $50 go somewhere and it’s all happening so fast I was like John they are in our bank account,” says Cooper Simon-Tobin.

In early December, as Cooper and Jonathan were planning a fun evening for the family, they got a text that looked to be from Best Buy’s Geek Squad, saying they would be charged $189.

“They said in order for you to get your money back, you have to download a refund form,” says Jonathan Jones-Tobin.

After the couple filled out the form, the scammers claimed it wasn’t going through... That’s when they knew something was up

“He looks at me and he goes this is a scam and just slams the laptop shut. And as he’s slamming the laptop shut i was on our phone in my bank account and I’m noticing money being transferred in between our accounts in real time.”

They also lost an additional $200 to get their laptop wiped by best buy’s geek squad and a $100 charge from PayPal, which they got back. Cooper says this is an Anydesk scam disguised as a legit company.

“Even reputable sites can be compromised so keep your guard up. And something we can all do is just triple check our credit card statements for fraudulent charges,” NortonLifeLock Chief Technology Officer Darren Shou says.

Experts advise shoppers to update their bank account password, shop on sites with a secure padlock next to the link and if a deal is too good to be true... It probably is..

“If you think you are seeing things on your transactions that is not something you did. Reach out to them they can look at things from their end and close anything,” says Ana Montoya with Rock Valley Credit Union.

Additional tips from the FBI include getting a tracking number for anything purchased online and being aware of sellers who want to get paid under a different name.

National retail federation says 15 percent people will shop the week after Christmas to return or exchange unwanted holiday gifts.

