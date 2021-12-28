Advertisement

Durand Police search for hit and run suspect

The incident occurred outside Durand Elementary School
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURAND, Ill. (WIFR) - Durand Police need the public’s help to find the driver who hit a 10-year-old boy just a week ago. The boy, who is in the third grade, escaped with minor injuries, but police say the driver who did this needs to be held accountable. Investigators hope newly acquired security camera footage will help them track down the person responsible. The video shows the Durand Elementary parking lot, around the time the boy was hit.

The car in question is a white Chrysler PT Cruiser. Chief Jeff Schelling of the Durand Police Department says it circles and exits the parking lot, then drives across West South Street and hits the boy. Officers are confident someone will come forward with information. Since the vehicle was in the school parking lot, investigators believe the driver was there to pick someone up.

“In another week we’re gonna be back in session, and our kids are gonna be walking home. and those parents wanna make sure that all of our walkers, as I call them, as I watch them get home I want them to get home safely,” says Schelling.

This isn’t a normal PT Cruiser either. From the security footage, it looks like it has a spoiler and tinted windows, which would have to be add-ons to the car.

If you have any idea who the driver may be please call the Durand Police Department at 815-248-4194.

