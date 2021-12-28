Advertisement

COVID testing while getting a free taco; Olivo Taco collaborates with LabElite

Olivo Taco teams up with LabElite
Olivo Taco collabs with LabElite
Olivo Taco collabs with LabElite(Olivo Taco collabs with LabElite)
By Quini Amma
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One local business is trying to help the community by providing COVID testing while hospitals and clinics experience high demand.

Mahmud Zatar of Olivo Taco says it’s a pleasure to have this service provided to the region. The Zatar brothers, who own the famous taco joint, wanted to help the community after learning about the wait times family and friends are going through while trying to get tested for COVID-19.

“We didn’t see any labs in this area to help and a lot of people are going to like other clinics and all that sometimes their saying it’s wait time and all that so we told them we can do something on our behalf,” says Zatar.

The testing process is simple: contact Olivo Taco to set up and appointment, walk-in, scan the QR code provided to you and get handed a kit that includes a rapid and PCR test. Results are provided within 10 minutes and you can walk next door and pickup a free, delicious taco.

Zatar says if there is anyone that is trying to get tested after restaurant hours, they can call the Olivo Taco phone number, and someone will open up the facility and help get you tested so you can get your results as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The entire area is under a Winter Weather Advisory with snow likely Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday, shovels likely to be needed
One found dead in Rockford after single-vehicle crash
Two people were arrested after an stolen vehicle investigation Thursday in Machesney Park.
Two arrested in Machesney Park for stolen vehicle, multiple charges pending
Rockford auto body shop fire
Rockford auto body shop catches fire
Multiple units are on the scene of a barn fire in Poplar Grove, Monday evening.
WATCH: Dash cam video of barn fire in Poplar Grove

Latest News

Rockford SBDC is hosting a webinar, “Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace” on January 6
Rockford SBDC hosts webinar on Diversity and Inclusion
FILE - UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson runs with the ball during the second half of...
Holiday Bowl scrapped as virus issues hit UCLA before kickoff
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
DA: No charges for Cuomo from allegations by 2 women
Christmas tree pick up starts Jan. 3 in Beloit