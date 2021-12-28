COVID testing while getting a free taco; Olivo Taco collaborates with LabElite

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One local business is trying to help the community by providing COVID testing while hospitals and clinics experience high demand.

Mahmud Zatar of Olivo Taco says it’s a pleasure to have this service provided to the region. The Zatar brothers, who own the famous taco joint, wanted to help the community after learning about the wait times family and friends are going through while trying to get tested for COVID-19.

“We didn’t see any labs in this area to help and a lot of people are going to like other clinics and all that sometimes their saying it’s wait time and all that so we told them we can do something on our behalf,” says Zatar.

The testing process is simple: contact Olivo Taco to set up and appointment, walk-in, scan the QR code provided to you and get handed a kit that includes a rapid and PCR test. Results are provided within 10 minutes and you can walk next door and pickup a free, delicious taco.

Zatar says if there is anyone that is trying to get tested after restaurant hours, they can call the Olivo Taco phone number, and someone will open up the facility and help get you tested so you can get your results as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.