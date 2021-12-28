Christmas tree pick up starts Jan. 3 in Beloit

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit Public Works Department will collect Christmas trees for disposal starting in January.

From Jan. 3 through Jan 14, 2022, all Christmas trees placed on the curb will be picked up on regular garbage collection days.

Public works says that decorations including stands, bags, lights, garland, tinsel and ornaments need to be removed from the tree before it can be picked up.

Trees are also accepted at the Recycling Drop Off Center starting Jan. 8, 2022.

Holiday wreaths and garland can be thrown away in trash bins on regular garbage collection days and do not need to be put out alongside Christmas trees.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.