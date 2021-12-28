Advertisement

3-year-old punched at Miami pharmacy; Police arrest suspect

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:15 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (Gray News) - A man was taken into custody after an assault on a toddler at a pharmacy was caught on video, police said.

Surveillance video from the pharmacy released by the police department shows the Dec. 13 attack. The person struck the child and quickly walked away.

A suspect, Marvin Green, was arrested on Christmas Eve and charged with aggravated child abuse and possession of a stolen firearm.

In addition to arresting a suspect in his attack, police gave the boy another special gift on Christmas Eve.

The assaults unit delivered gifts to the boy and gave him a tour of a police vehicle.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One found dead in Rockford after single-vehicle crash
The entire area is under a Winter Weather Advisory with snow likely Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday, shovels likely to be needed
Two people were arrested after an stolen vehicle investigation Thursday in Machesney Park.
Two arrested in Machesney Park for stolen vehicle, multiple charges pending
Rockford auto body shop fire
Rockford auto body shop catches fire
Multiple units are on the scene of a barn fire in Poplar Grove, Monday evening.
More than 10 districts respond to barn engulfed in flames

Latest News

People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US move to shorten COVID-19 isolation stirs confusion, doubt
Virginia state conservators work on a box believed to be a time capsule left in the pedestal at...
Experts pull documents, money from Lee statue time capsule
Police say avoid travel if you can, many weather related crashes
A hit-and-run in South Florida on Monday left two children dead and four others hospitalized,...
Florida officials find car in hit-and-run that killed 2 children
Vickie Meyers said she was trying to stop the plane so she wouldn't miss her flight.
Woman runs onto Phoenix tarmac to stop plane she missed