Advertisement

3 teens dead, 1 critical in shooting at Texas gas station

Police released surveillance video of the 14-year-old suspect entering the convenience store...
Police released surveillance video of the 14-year-old suspect entering the convenience store with a 40-caliber pistol. Investigators say he fired at least 20 rounds, killing three teens between the ages of 14 and 16.(Source: Garland Police Department via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARLAND, Texas (AP) - Police say three teenagers were killed and a fourth was critically wounded when another teen opened fire inside a Dallas-area gas station.

Police say they arrested a 14-year-old boy who they suspect as the shooter on Monday.

The shooting happened Sunday night in the Dallas suburb of Garland.

Police say the shooter exited a white pickup truck, opened the door to the store and began firing inside. The shooter then got back into the truck, which sped away.

Police say the four people who were shot were boys ages 14 to 16. Three were pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One found dead in Rockford after single-vehicle crash
Rockford auto body shop fire
Rockford auto body shop catches fire
Two people were arrested after an stolen vehicle investigation Thursday in Machesney Park.
Two arrested in Machesney Park for stolen vehicle, multiple charges pending
The entire area is under a Winter Weather Advisory with snow likely Tuesday.
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Tuesday, shovels likely to be needed
Snow could very well continue into New Year's Night.
2021′s final week to be an active, potentially more wintry one

Latest News

In light of the current COVID uptick, Governor Pritzker implements increased opportunities to...
Governor Pritzker expands availability and number of vaccination opportunities
An Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old Jonathan Wright, 9-year-old Lucas Wright and 8-year-old...
Wanted man, 3 children found in Texas; Amber Alert canceled
On average nationwide, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in just the past week.
More kids being hospitalized nationwide with COVID-19
Experts warn of online scams as shoppers return/exchange holiday gifts