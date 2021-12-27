Advertisement

Waukesha tribute could be replaced with a permanent memorial

Items from the tribute at Waukesha Veteran Park will be preserved by the Waukesha County...
Items from the tribute at Waukesha Veteran Park will be preserved by the Waukesha County Historical Society.(Jeffrey Phelps | AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) - The City of Waukesha plans to remove the memorial at Waukesha’s Veterans Park on Wednesday, according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The Waukesha Common Council will consider a request to create a permanent memorial planning commission at their meeting on January 18, 2022. A temporary memorial honoring the people killed and injured when an SUV plowed through the city’s Christmas parade was started last month after the tragic event.

The Waukesha County Historical Society will collect the items will collect the items and preserve them. The tribute includes six crosses, flowers, candles, teddy bears and baseballs among other items.

