Advertisement

Two arrested in Machesney Park for stolen vehicle, multiple charges pending

Two people were arrested after an stolen vehicle investigation Thursday in Machesney Park.
Two people were arrested after an stolen vehicle investigation Thursday in Machesney Park.(Winnebago County Sheriff's Department)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s investigation turned into a double arrest Thursday evening.

Jared B. Adair, 35 was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and outstanding warrants and Heather Stephens, 32 was arrested on multiple drug charges.

Deputies responded to the Casey’s General Store in the 9600 block of Forest Hills Road for a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon location and investigation, deputies located heroin, methamphetamine, ecstasy pills and psilocybin mushrooms. Packaging materials used to sell narcotics were also found in the vehicle.

Adair is being held at the Winnebago County Jail on bond. His next court date is set for February 8, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford auto body shop fire
Rockford auto body shop catches fire
Snow could very well continue into New Year's Night.
2021′s final week to be an active, potentially more wintry one
Snow in Sinnissippi
Snowing in Sinnissippi for Christmas
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25), center, makes yards on a drive that...
Rockford native James Robinson suffers torn Achilles vs. Jets
Casino open on Christmas
Hard Rock Casino stays open for Christmas

Latest News

Scooter Christensen is spreading positivity with the Harlem Globetrotters 'Spread Game' tour
Globetrotters back after year off from COVID-19
One found dead in Rockford after single-vehicle crash
Travelers queue up at the United American Airlines check-in kiosks in the terminal of Denver...
Flight cancellations continue due to bad weather, sick crews
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Janesville house fire estimated ‘total loss’ at $140,000