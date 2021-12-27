Two arrested in Machesney Park for stolen vehicle, multiple charges pending

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s investigation turned into a double arrest Thursday evening.

Jared B. Adair, 35 was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and outstanding warrants and Heather Stephens, 32 was arrested on multiple drug charges.

Deputies responded to the Casey’s General Store in the 9600 block of Forest Hills Road for a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon location and investigation, deputies located heroin, methamphetamine, ecstasy pills and psilocybin mushrooms. Packaging materials used to sell narcotics were also found in the vehicle.

Adair is being held at the Winnebago County Jail on bond. His next court date is set for February 8, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.