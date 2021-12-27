Trains circle around Nicolas Conservatory in a miniature festive display

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mini trains and trolleys chug through the greenery at the Nicholas Conservatory for the holidays. 23NEWS reporter Queenie Amma checked out how these trains combine learning and fun.

In addition to the tranquil sounds of water in the atrium is the sound of the trains making their way in and out of bridges that circle all throughout the plants and foliage. A workshop teaches kids to build and paint a train of their own. The Nicholas Conservatory transformed it’s tropical setting into a magical mini world of trains and trolleys this holiday season.

“Whether you are into trains or not it is a really great exhibit to see the trains are going all around the conservatory it’s really beautiful but then in addition to the trains we actually have little miniature Rockford landmarks,” Education and Programs Manager Lyndi Toohill says.

The exhibit is designed and constructed by Applied Imagination, a railway company from Kentucky. Each of the organic structures at the Sinnissippi Station Garden Railway Display represent a historic part of Rockford and this year a new landmark was added to the collection.

“The Coronado theatre is here and it’s just stunning and they’re all made out of natural material. You can look at them all day. They’re made out of pine cones, moss sticks, and what they can make out of that, it’s amazing,” Toohill further states. Families are given a great opportunity to bond over building trains with their kids. Toohill says, “It’s not only something fun to build but you can actually play with it so it’s a win win.”

A workshop that allows the kids to sand down wood, paint and glue on wheels to take a train of their own home. Toohill says it’s a great way to bring families together and end the year off right. “Just the same as walking the lights outside, one of the other traditions is coming in to see the trains inside the conservatory. Trains really say ‘holidays’ to a lot of people so it’s a really special way for families to get together,” Toohill remarks.

Toohill also adds that the conservatory has become intergenerational as well, she sees a lot of grandparents bringing in the kids to teach them about trains and the history of Rockford. If you didn’t catch the trains this weekend, there is still plenty of time, the Sinnissippi Station Garden Railway will be on display through January 30th.

