ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Nicholas Conservatory transformed its tropical setting in a magical mini-world of trains and trolleys. Lyndi Toohill the manager of education and programs says, “whether you are into trains or not it is a really great exhibit to see the trains are going all around the conservatory it’s really beautiful but then in addition to the trains we actually have little miniature Rockford landmarks.” Each of the organic structures at the Sinnissippi Station Garden Railway Display represent a historic part of Rockford and this year a new landmark was added to the collection, “the Coronado Theatre and it’s just stunning,” says Toohill. Families also bond over building trains with their kids. A workshop where you can paint and build your own train to take home. “It’s not only something fun to build but you can actually play with it it’s a win win,” says Toohill.

She adds, it ‘s a great way to bring families together and end the year on a good note, “just the same as walking the lights outside one of the other traditions is coming in to see the trains inside the conservatory trains really say holiday to a lot of people so it’s a really special way for families to get together.”

The Sinnissippi Station Garden Railway will be on display at the Nicholas Conservatory through January 30th, 2022.

