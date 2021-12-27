Advertisement

Rockford auto body shop catches fire

Rockford auto body shop fire
Rockford auto body shop fire(WIFR)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - First responders rushed to Bump Shop Collision Center Sunday evening at around 5:15 p.m. after it caught fire.

Loves Park, Rockford and Byron were all at the scene, with other first responders present as well. It’s unknown at this time what started the fire; officials suspect an electrical issue.

Heavy smoke billowed from the building, but firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the flames. Traffic on Springfield Avenue was blocked going south. No injuries have been reported at this time. We will update you on air and online as soon as more information becomes available.

