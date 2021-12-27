Advertisement

OSF HealthCare urges patients to avoid ER for asymptomatic, close-contact testing

Administrators say emergency rooms need to be used for true medical emergencies
(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEORIA, Ill. (WIFR) - OSF HealthCare, including OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, will pause COVID-19 testing in its emergency rooms for asymptomatic patients.

Chief Operating Officer Dr. Michael Cruz says the organization’s facilities are overwhelmed with individuals needing emergency treatment. But medical workers say so many others are just wanting a COVID-19 test.

“We are equipped to handle COVID testing for patients who are sick, injured or who are preparing for a procedure,” Dr. Cruz said. “But our patient volume is currently so great that we need the public’s cooperation to ensure proper usage of our health care resources.”

OSF Care Station, PromptCare and Urgent Care locations will help all patients - especially those with COVID-19 symptoms. Visit osfhealthcare.org to schedule a test online.

