One found dead in Rockford after single-vehicle crash

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Sheriff’s continue to investigate the death of a man who hit a cement pole Thursday night.

Deputies found an unresponsive male at the scene of a crash just after 10:30 p.m. on December 23. The single-vehicle accident happened at the intersection of S. Horace Avenue and Cunningham Road.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the vehicle had heavy damage after crashing into a cement pole at the intersection. The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No further details about the accident or victim are available at this time. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

