IceHogs players, coaches enter COIVD-19 protocol according to team physician

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford IceHogs released a medical update from team physician Dr. Geoff Van Theil on Monday.

Coaches Anders Sorensen and Jared Nightingale along with forwards Garrett Mitchell, Dmitri Osipov, Mike Hardman, Carson Gicewicz and defensemen Nicoals Beaudin and Ian Mitchell are on COVID protocol related absence, according to the update released on the teams’ website.

The reason each team member is entering the protocol is unconfirmed at this time. However, some factors include:

  • An initial positive yet unconfirmed COVID-19 test
  • Mandated isolation for individuals showing symptoms of COVID-19
  • Quarantine due to close contact with a high-risk individual
  • A confirmed positive test result
  • Quarantine for travel

The American Hockey league announced that the IceHogs game at Iowa Wild is postponed due to team members entering COVID-19 protocol. A make-up game hasn’t been rescheduled.

