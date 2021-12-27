Advertisement

Harlem girls bowling gets an early Christmas present, wins own invite

By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - While holiday tournaments are the thing to do in basketball this time of year, don’t forget about bowling. After not getting the opportunity to host teams from outside of the COVID region last season, some of the best in the state come to the Stateline.

13 teams took part in this year’s Harlem Girls Bowling Invite at Forest Hills Lanes Thursday morning, including eight teams from the NIC-10. The Lady Huskies were able to secure the victory, beating conference rival Hononegah by 114 pins.

Team Results

  1. Harlem - 6011
  2. Hononegah 5897
  3. York - 5429
  4. Minooka - 5427
  5. Mescoutah - 5356
  6. Freeport - 5292
  7. Harlem (JV) - 5216
  8. Guilford - 5046
  9. Auburn - 4968
  10. Sycamore - 4886
  11. East - 4810
  12. Belvidere - 3941
  13. Boylan (4 bowlers) - 3657

Individual Results (Top 10)

  1. Annemarie Rusevich (Boylan)
  2. Hillary Dyson (Freeport)
  3. Paige Carpenter (Harlem)
  4. Bri Gillson (Minooka)
  5. Hailee Kerr (Harlem)
  6. Cassidy Davenport - Hononegah
  7. Kat Svehla (York)
  8. Madison Davenport - Hononegah
  9. Kyley Olson - Hononegah
  10. 10 Madily Mountcastle - York

