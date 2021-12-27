Harlem girls bowling gets an early Christmas present, wins own invite
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - While holiday tournaments are the thing to do in basketball this time of year, don’t forget about bowling. After not getting the opportunity to host teams from outside of the COVID region last season, some of the best in the state come to the Stateline.
13 teams took part in this year’s Harlem Girls Bowling Invite at Forest Hills Lanes Thursday morning, including eight teams from the NIC-10. The Lady Huskies were able to secure the victory, beating conference rival Hononegah by 114 pins.
Team Results
- Harlem - 6011
- Hononegah 5897
- York - 5429
- Minooka - 5427
- Mescoutah - 5356
- Freeport - 5292
- Harlem (JV) - 5216
- Guilford - 5046
- Auburn - 4968
- Sycamore - 4886
- East - 4810
- Belvidere - 3941
- Boylan (4 bowlers) - 3657
Individual Results (Top 10)
- Annemarie Rusevich (Boylan)
- Hillary Dyson (Freeport)
- Paige Carpenter (Harlem)
- Bri Gillson (Minooka)
- Hailee Kerr (Harlem)
- Cassidy Davenport - Hononegah
- Kat Svehla (York)
- Madison Davenport - Hononegah
- Kyley Olson - Hononegah
- 10 Madily Mountcastle - York
