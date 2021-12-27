Harlem girls bowling gets an early Christmas present, wins own invite

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - While holiday tournaments are the thing to do in basketball this time of year, don’t forget about bowling. After not getting the opportunity to host teams from outside of the COVID region last season, some of the best in the state come to the Stateline.

13 teams took part in this year’s Harlem Girls Bowling Invite at Forest Hills Lanes Thursday morning, including eight teams from the NIC-10. The Lady Huskies were able to secure the victory, beating conference rival Hononegah by 114 pins.

Team Results

Harlem - 6011 Hononegah 5897 York - 5429 Minooka - 5427 Mescoutah - 5356 Freeport - 5292 Harlem (JV) - 5216 Guilford - 5046 Auburn - 4968 Sycamore - 4886 East - 4810 Belvidere - 3941 Boylan (4 bowlers) - 3657

Individual Results (Top 10)

Annemarie Rusevich (Boylan) Hillary Dyson (Freeport) Paige Carpenter (Harlem) Bri Gillson (Minooka) Hailee Kerr (Harlem) Cassidy Davenport - Hononegah Kat Svehla (York) Madison Davenport - Hononegah Kyley Olson - Hononegah 10 Madily Mountcastle - York

