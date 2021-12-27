Globetrotters back after year off from COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 2020 marked the first year of inactivity in the history of The Harlem Globetrotters.

On December 30, 2021, at 7 p.m. the famous basketball team is back in Rockford at the BMO Harris Bank Center with the ankle-breaking, jaw-dropping and rim-rattling talent that makes fans love them.

The new show, “Spread Game Tour,” is part street ball from the players who defined it, and part interactive family entertainment.

As ambassadors of goodwill committed to spreading joy through athleticism and unparalleled basketball skill, the team is bringing their voice to social justice conversations while inviting communities all over the U.S. to come together and recognize the power of our similarities while celebrating our differences.

Harlem Globetrotter fans can get tickets at Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office and by phone at 815-968-5222.

This is a show you will not want to miss!

