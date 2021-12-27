Advertisement

Globetrotters back after year off from COVID-19

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 2020 marked the first year of inactivity in the history of The Harlem Globetrotters.

On December 30, 2021, at 7 p.m. the famous basketball team is back in Rockford at the BMO Harris Bank Center with the ankle-breaking, jaw-dropping and rim-rattling talent that makes fans love them.

The new show, “Spread Game Tour,” is part street ball from the players who defined it, and part interactive family entertainment.

As ambassadors of goodwill committed to spreading joy through athleticism and unparalleled basketball skill, the team is bringing their voice to social justice conversations while inviting communities all over the U.S. to come together and recognize the power of our similarities while celebrating our differences.

Harlem Globetrotter fans can get tickets at Ticketmaster.com, in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office and by phone at 815-968-5222.

This is a show you will not want to miss!

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockford auto body shop fire
Rockford auto body shop catches fire
Snow could very well continue into New Year's Night.
2021′s final week to be an active, potentially more wintry one
Snow in Sinnissippi
Snowing in Sinnissippi for Christmas
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson (25), center, makes yards on a drive that...
Rockford native James Robinson suffers torn Achilles vs. Jets
Casino open on Christmas
Hard Rock Casino stays open for Christmas

Latest News

One found dead in Rockford after single-vehicle crash
Travelers queue up at the United American Airlines check-in kiosks in the terminal of Denver...
Flight cancellations continue due to bad weather, sick crews
Two people were arrested after an stolen vehicle investigation Thursday in Machesney Park.
Two arrested in Machesney Park for stolen vehicle, multiple charges pending
Two people are dead after reports of shots fired near the Town and Country mobile home park in...
Janesville house fire estimated ‘total loss’ at $140,000