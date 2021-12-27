Advertisement

Garbage galore; waste haulers face heavy work load after the holidays

By Quini Amma
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock River Disposal doubled up on the number of garbage trucks on the routes in order to keep up with the overflow of bins after the holiday.

Supervisors on route today with the Rock River Disposal say they typically see a lot of Walmart boxes and other generic items, but this year they notice a surge in Amazon containers and believe it is because more people shop online during the pandemic.

According to a study from Standford University, Americans throw away about 25 million tons of garbage between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. That’s about 25% more than any other time of the yea, which means a lot of extra work for waste haulers.

Ryan Harison is a route supervisor with the Rock River Disposal who sees the surge in garbage boxes and bags this year. Harison says, “Online shopping with COVID I guess trash has gone up considerable amount, about 30% or so. There’s a lot more bags that weigh a lot more than just regular garbage.”

Harison recommends leaving large items indoors in wet weather conditions, and putting them out when it dries up. Items like mattresses and carpets tend to get heavier when they are wet.

