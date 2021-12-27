Former NIU Band Director to march in 2022 Rose Parade

DEKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Band directors across the country are taking part in the first All-American director’s Band, and a DeKalb local will be joining the team.

Michael Embrey, a local businessman and former band director at NIU, will march New Years day 2022 in the annual Pasadena Tournament of Roses, Rose Parade alongside 270 current and former band directors.

The Rose Parade kicks off at 10 a.m. with an opening production featuring LeAnn Rimes, followed by a bandfest of over 20 bands from different high schools, colleges, and military.

The Band Director’s Marching Band will participate in a special presentation of bandfest starting at 2 p.m. on December 30, 2021. Band members range from recent music education graduates through retired veteran directors, from across the United States and Mexico. Collectively, the band members have mentored hundreds of thousands of students and have taught a combined total of 4,539 years.

Embrey is a former member of the Chicago Cavaliers Drum and Bugle Corps and the USAF Band/Drum and Bugle Corps. After serving military duty, he played professionally before accepting the position as Marching Band Director at Northern Illinois University. He is also a member of ‘TAPS for Veterans.’

