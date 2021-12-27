Don Carter Lanes hosts fundraiser to honor victims of deadly shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been one year since that tragic day at Don Carter Lanes, where three were killed and three more were injured in a shooting. WIFR offers their sincere condolences to all who were affected that day and after. Witnesses say, at the time of the shooting, only 20 to 25 people were in the bowling alley, because a large portion of it was closed due to COVID-19. Duke Webb, who was an active special forces soldier at the time, opened fire with two Glock pistols. Webb will appear in court next on February 4th. He faces six murder charges. In lieu of the tragedy, Don Carter Lanes opened a scholarship fund to go to one high school senior every year. The Jerome Woodfork Memorial Tournament on Christmas Eve raised money for the scholarship.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.