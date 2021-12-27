Cruise Ship turned away for having passengers positive for COVID

UNITED STATES (WIFR) - Ports in the Caribbean islands of Bonaire and Aruba turned away a Carnival Freedom ship on Wednesday and Thursday after numerous passengers tested positive for COVID-19. The cruise line says the outbreak was small, but some passengers believe the ship could have been a super-spreader. One passenger said that no one wore masks, calling it “disgusting.” Another said they weren’t made aware of the outbreak until their entry was denied. The ship’s planned stops at the Caribbean Islands of Bonaire and Aruba were cancelled after they were prohibited from staying.

“The only reason why we found out that people on the ship had COVID is because the first destination we were supposed to go to, it took, we sat there for a couple of hours and then we found out they wouldn’t let us on that destination because of so many people on the ship having COVID,” one passenger says.

Two other passengers said they had a good time, and would do it again. They had heard opposing numbers about the outbreak, saying they’d heard 5, 12, and 25, in relation to case numbers.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.