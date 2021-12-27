Advertisement

Cherry Valley Public Library becomes pop-up vaccine clinic

By Marta Berglund
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - There was more than just books available today at the Cherry Valley Public Library. The goal of making vaccines more available and accessible was accomplished at the library thanks to the Community Partners Vaccination Program (CPVP).

The clinic provided all shots in the vaccine sequence, including boosters. Each vaccine brand was available, up to patients’ preference. Ages 5 and up were allowed to get the shot. No appointments were needed, all walk-ins were welcome as long as they came in with their vaccine cards if it wasn’t their first time. The pop-up clinic was held by the Illinois Department of Public Health and the CPVP.

“It’s all through them, so they’ve come from, some are local and others have come from other states, to help out in that effort to make sure as many people as possible get the vaccine,” explains Cherry Valley Public Library Director Jane Lenser.

