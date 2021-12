ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Clearing this afternoon as west winds pick up 10 - 20 MPH with gusts as high as 30 MPH. Becoming cloudy tonight as temperatures drop to the upper 20′s. Quick moving snow showers tomorrow morning that could lead to minor accumulations. Highs tomorrow in the low 40′s. Turning colder by the end of the week.

