Barn catches fire in Poplar Grove, multiple units on the scene

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WIFR) - Boone County Sheriff’s have South IL-76 blocked off Monday after a barn caught fire.

Just after 3 p.m. multiple units dispatched to the 12000 block of IL-76 in response to a large barn fire. Traffic is being redirected between Orth Rd. and Dawson Lake Rd. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

North Boone, Capron and Boone County Sheriff’s are among some of the units on scene. Firefighters continue to battle the blaze through the evening.

This story is developing. Damages and cause of the fire are unknown at this time.

