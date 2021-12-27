Badger Childhood Cancer Network partners with 19 year old to give less fortunate child some Christmas cheer

MADISON, WI. (WIFR) - The holiday season, as merry as it can be, is also a time of hardship for many families. At times, the battles are with illnesses. One Wisconsin resident knows what that’s like and looks to make this Christmas special for everyone.

“Dear donor family, We can’t thank you enough for all the gifts you’ve given our family.” This letter isn’t for the North Pole. “Your generosity has shown us love and support during a time when we really needed it.”

But to an address with no name. The letter’s mysterious recipient had sent a wealth of gifts for Tucker Brugger’s first Christmas.

“Our family has truly been blessed by so many caring and thoughtful people throughout Tucker’s journey with cancer,” Tucker’s father expresses. Tucker is a six month old diagnosed with cancer at six weeks, has someone showering him with not only presents, but also prayer.

“Christmas is about giving and about sharing and caring. That was everything Jesus was.” 19 year old Daphne Harrison from Arena partnered with the Badger Childhood Cancer Network. For one of its winter programs, she matched with Tucker’s family, raising 1400 dollars to spend on them.

“I love to help out as much as I can with anything but this always felt personal to me, because the network helped me out so much when I was going through it, and I felt like I was these kids once and I know what it’s like,” Daphne Harrison expresses. Daphne learned she had leukemia at 14 and spent holidays at hospitals.

“I felt like everyone else was a kid and you’re over here doing this. That’s probably the hardest part,” Daphne further states.

When Christmas came around, BCCN donors matched with her and Daphne was on the receiving end. Now, Daphne says that she is completely cancer free.

Tucker’s father finishes reading the letter, “We will forever be grateful to you for everything you have provided us. Love, the Bruggers.”

This year, the executive director told me that more than 200 people received gifts from donors, and it’s not just the holiday season, but year round that this organization helps families with finances, transportation, and social support.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.