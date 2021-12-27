2021′s final week to be an active, potentially more wintry one

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For the most part, the Stateline’s Christmas weekend turned out to be a very quiet and mild one. But there are some changes being set into motion as we speak, changes for the more wintry.

High temperatures Sunday topped out anywhere between 39° and 45°, making it the 22nd day to register above normal temperatures in the month’s first 26 days. As things stand right now, this December would rank as the third warmest of all time.

22 of the first 26 days of the month have been above normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Things have turned colder and more blustery Sunday evening as a storm system has approached the Stateline from the west. As it has done so, winds have picked up, and have gusted up to 40 miles per hour in spots, thus knocking wind chills down into the lower and middle 20s.

More noteworthy, though, the storm system has brought the area a rare shot of precipitation. For much of the evening, the precipitation came as a mixture of snow and sleet, though the expectation moving forward is that there’s to be a quick transition to rain, and a few rumbles of thunder aren’t to be ruled out entirely. Lightning’s been detected for several hours over Eastern Iowa and far Western Illinois, though there’s no threat for any severe weather.

Snow and sleet have been falling for much of the evening, though a transition to rain, and potentially some thunder, is likely overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow and sleet will quickly change over to rain Sunday night. A few rumbles of thunder are even possible. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Precipitation should come to an end rather quickly, and by the time the morning commute rolls around, the expectation is that we’ll have dried out entirely, and our commute will be problem-free.

Precipitation will be done in time for the Monday morning commute. No issues are anticipated. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine is likely to take over for the latter half of Monday. Temperatures, while expected to top out in the upper 40s to near 50° around midday, will fall rather steadily in the afternoon.

Clouds fill back in once again Monday night out ahead of a second storm system to affect our area in what promises to be a rather active final week of 2021.

System number two is, similarly, to bring us light snowfall at first, perhaps lasting a bit longer than on Sunday night. Should that be the case, minor accumulations aren’t out of the question. If everything works out JUST RIGHT, it’s possible there may be just enough to shovel, especially along and north of US-20.

A second system is being monitored Tuesday. This, too, is likely to begin as snow, then change over to rain. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once again, it’s quite likely that as we go into the latter half of Tuesday, whatever snow we do see will quickly transition back over to rain.

By late in the day Tuesday, precipitation will have turned back over to rain. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We will be mostly cloudy and rather quiet for most of the daytime hours of Wednesday. However, another, weaker disturbance is to take aim on the region Wednesday night. This one though could produce another brief round of light rain or snow.

Another weak disturbance could bring another brief shot of snow our way late Wednesday or Wednesday night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We should remain quiet for Thursday and, likely, a good chunk of Friday. From there, attention turns to another, potentially stronger system late New Year’s Eve or into New Year’s Day. It’s far too early to etch anything in stone at this distance in time, but it’s at least fair to say that this system at least shows the potential of being our first legitimate chance for a decent snowfall.

Another storm system is worth watching New Year's Eve into New Year's Day. This one could bring a healthier dose of snow, if everything works out just right. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Snow could very well continue into New Year's Night. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Keep in mind, it would only take a subtle shift in the storm’s track to make this system more of a rainmaker, more of a heavier snow producer, or one that produces a wintry cocktail. With that said, it’s a system worth monitoring in the week ahead of us, and that we will!

But keep in mind that there is the potential for sticking snow and perhaps one of the more significant ones so far early this season in a season that has been largely void of any sort of dramatic wintry weather. Stay tuned.Tonight that rain snow mix becomes all rain quickly low temperature down to 34 degrees. Those temperatures may actually rise a bit overnight. We will see our high temperature Monday and right around the one o’clock hour that’ll be 48 degrees. Temperatures will fall rather quickly in the afternoon. There could be some morning drizzle but no big deal for our Monday. I do think a good deal of sunshine is likely later on in the day. Snow then transitions back over to rain once again on Tuesday could be some accumulation but again that’s not set in stone. Once they could bring a sprinkle or snow flurry especially later in the day or at night. That too should not be a big deal. Cooler but seasonable on Thursday, New Year’s Eve we introduce a snow chance mainly at night. better chances for snow and again perhaps some sticking snow on Saturday for New Year’s Day. High temperature 31 degrees that a colder air masses do in on Sunday. Despite suchshine the highs only reach 23

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.