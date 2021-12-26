Advertisement

Working Over the Holidays

Windsor’s extends their hours to cope with the late night rush
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 12:55 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Restaurant closures all over the Stateline on Christmas, but some businesses tell 23news it’s important to stay open to support those who don’t have anywhere to go for the holidays. One of those restaurants is Windsor’s Pizza Parlor in Loves Park.

Owner Steve Blake has run the parlor for 4 years, and this year is staying open until 2 a.m. over the holidays to account for more hungry late night orders after those Christmas meals.

“If you’re ever sitting at home and your families gone or if you don’t have family, you just have to be there for everybody,” said Blake.

Windsor’s hosts karaoke every Friday, and did not let Christmas Eve from stopping them from singing.

