Snowing in Sinnissippi for Christmas

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sinnissippi saw some snow today. Comfort First Insulation spent several weeks bringing a snowman to life and making sure those who drive through the Festival of Lights got a glimpse of a white Christmas this year. A giant snowman welcomed visitors into the Festival of Lights at Sinnissippi. A product of Michael Callahan the president of the Comfort First Insulation who built the snowman has been coming to this event since he was a little kid. When he was younger and had no snow on the ground it disappointed him, in order to not let other kids feel his disappointment he created snow.

Michael Callahan says, “I been coming here since I was a child, I remember those Christmases when we didn’t have snow and how hard it was that’s why we wanted to give something back to the community.” Callahan wanted to find a way to create a winter wonderland even when there wasn’t snow. So he created it himself. Callahan says, “it’s one of my favorite community events and wanted to give something special back to Rockford.”

The Festival of Lights is home to the snowman which doubles as a snow machine. Callahan invested $10,000, gathered a team of 20 staff members who invested several weeks to bring this snowman to life. Callahan says, “here we have our snow man made out of spray foam insulation, our whole team put this together and the snow that’s going to be shooting out of his arm here in a little bit that’s a bio-degradable soap-type product it’s a 10 0% natural, eco-friendly and hypoallergenic.”

Callahan says it’s a labor of love for his team and the community.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.